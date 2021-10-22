Community Voices column: COVID considerations

The odds of the COVID-19 virus being human generated are estimated to be 100 to one by a University of California professor, Richard Muller, in a Megyn Kelley interview No. 178. The 45-minute session covers the science.
The developer of the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test said it should not be used for diagnostic purposes, yet it has become the backbone of reporting the presence of a virus that has never been isolated and shown to cause COVID symptoms.
The cycle threshold used in PCR test ranges from 25 to more than 40. At 25 it takes a very high viral load to get a positive test while at 40, fragments of a virus will give a false positive since it is 32,768 times more sensitive. Washington state is thought to be around 38. The Centers for Disease Control said that vaccinated people testing should be no more than 28 cycles, probably to keep down case numbers.
According to a John Campbell YouTube video where he presented research data showing if you have had COVID you probably have an immunity covering all 28 proteins while the vaccine covers one protein. It would make sense to not vaccinate those recovered (my guess: 25%) and pass the vaccine to the needy.
American Frontline Doctors and many other doctors around the world have proved that early treatment at home by very cheap procedures can cure even stubborn cases in a few weeks.
Examples are breathing in vapors of hydrogen peroxide or chlorine dioxide which neutralize the virus by oxidation. Why have these people been harassed by shutdown of websites, publishing fraudulent studies against their work, and controlling what can be said?
Virus is a Latin word meaning poison. It is estimated that one liter of sea water contains more than 10 billion viruses yet we do not get sick going into the water. The book "Virus Mania" poses a lot of questions on viruses and gives many explanations indicating the resistance of the body must be compromised to allow infection to take hold. The 1918 epidemic had soldiers who were heavily vaccinated against small pox and exposed to terrible living conditions. Strangely enough, a family that practiced optimum health treated the ill soldiers and never got sick. They had never taken vaccines.
Most COVID deaths appear to support this statement with our elderly dying from many ills.
The book at the beginning makes the following statement: These alleged contagious viruses may alternatively be seen as particles produced by the cells themselves as a consequence of stress factors such as drugs and toxins.
FDA approved drugs ranked third in the leading causes of death in 2014.
The vaccine is designed to be injected into muscle and special procedures are not required to ensure that it does not go into the blood. Vaccine components in blood can cause heart inﬂammation and blood clotting.
It is strange that early on the powers that be demanded that staying at home and avoiding going outside was a way to stop the spread. This is contrary to science as being outside dilutes the virus. Even more strange, they did not explain how to make your home and body resistant to infection.
Stress is an element in causing sickness and losing jobs or working from home surely added to cases. Keeping kids out of school added to the problem. Early on kids were more likely to be killed on the street than die of COVID. Adding face masks takes away the very valuable facial communication for kids.
COVID can be stopped if we give individuals the tools to optimize their health.
Larry Wilhelmsen is a chemical engineer who retired from Longview Fibre Co. in 1992. He also is active in the Longview rental market.