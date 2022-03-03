Community Voices column: Are Conservatives really failing America's schools?

This is a rebuttal to a recent Viewpoint page column headlined “Conservatives are failing America’s schools.”

I am a 19th Legislative District state representative for Southwest Washington and feel compelled to comment because in my private life I worked in education for years in the public school system as well as at the university level on more than one occasion.

The writer claims in his column “conservatives” are the reason the state of our children’s education is in poor shape. Through his many examples, he failed to make a single cohesive link between people of a politically conservative nature and the poor performance of our schools.

He starts by stating the metrics of student achievement are very low. He will get no argument out of me on this point. Objective measures of student success have fallen among all grades, categories, races and dispositions from 2020 to the present. The issues and distractions COVID mitigation policies have caused have been devastating to a learning environment. It was already hard for teachers to do their jobs before COVID, and now I wouldn’t wish what teachers have to go through on my worst enemies. Unfortunately, the metrics before COVID were nothing to cheer about. We have been fighting against poor student performance across the state for as long as we have been keeping statistics. Finding ways to maximize student achievement has been the El Dorado of anyone who considers themselves an educator, but unfortunately, we have been in a doldrums, unable to make good on promises of new programs and increased budgets.

So, I pose my first question. Were conservatives responsible for the poor student scores before COVID? Now I will pose my second question. Are we to believe conservatives are responsible for COVID and its corresponding policies? I fail to see the connection between conservative political activism and the poor state of education in this state or in this country. Perhaps the columnist is referring to the recent news headlines about parents getting involved in their kids’ education. Lately, parents have shown an increased interest in what their children are taught. School board races received greater attention than ever before. Cellphone footage has captured tense moments in school board meetings. Parents have issued concerns about everything from COVID policies in the school to how history is to be taught. Ladies and gentlemen, these discussions are bound to be uncomfortable and cause friction, but this is absolutely welcome. A dynamic and involved community in how our next generation is educated is not a bad thing. On the contrary, this public involvement exposes curriculum and methods which have been politically motivated or inappropriate for our children.

My point is not to say that people of a different ideological bent than myself are to blame in lieu of political conservatives. The problems with education are dynamic, many, and nuanced. No one policy is going to fix the issues we have. I will again reject the notion conservative ideology has anything to do with education. I think I speak for anybody who has a speck of common sense when I say the world of education is not run by conservatives in any regard. From pre-school to our most prestigious universities, conservative ideologies are a severe minority. Every poll taken on the issue shows this. Further, we live in Washington state. This state is not run by conservatives. Also, our nation has all chambers of government with Democrat majorities. So, I ask where are these conservative plagues of which the columnist refers? He mentions Virginia. The appropriately elected governor of Virginia has been in office for one month. Perhaps we should allow some time to pass before we judge whether his policies for education are successful or not. It should be noted there are plenty of conservative states one can pick from to see if they are worse off when it comes to education where a person searching would find on average, states with Republican control have better educational outcomes than states with Democrat control.

In Washington state, we pay almost $15,000 for every student for each year they are in school. We have more than one million students. Does the columnist feel he’s getting his money’s worth? We have actual problems in education that need fixing. I don’t know the columnist, but I assume he has never spent a day teaching in a classroom. I invite him to try substitute teaching for a while so he can see the things that are actually to blame for our failing education system.

Rep. Joel McEntire is a resident of Cathlamet. He has a bachelor’s degree in Evolutionary Ecology and a master’s degree in Mathematics Education. He was a middle school science teacher, currently serves in the United States Marine Corps Reserves, and was elected to the position of State Representative in 2020.

