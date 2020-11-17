Community Voices: Andre Stepankowsky

While the skeptics clamor about their rights, most school children are still locked out of class, and those teachers and children in attendance risk infection.

While the dismissive clamor about their rights, doctors, nurses, first responders, grocery store and other essential workers are put at risk.

While the contemptuous clamor about their rights, the medical system is stressed to the limit. Hospital beds are filling up, and the cost of treating the sick is astronomical. An economic think tank estimated that the COVID cases stemming from the Sturgis motorcycle rally in August will tally $12.2 billion in public health costs.

So much for rights, or wisdom. Much of what is good and sacred is being sacrificed on the altar of selfishness, and that attitude will just prolong the pandemic.

Government, as Thomas Jefferson pointed out, is established to protect human rights. But it also is obligated to protect the public, a duty spelled out in the Preamble to the Constitution.