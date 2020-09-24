Community Voices: A bold, bipartisan plan to save salmon from sea lions

For decades, local authorities have sounded the alarm on struggling salmon and steelhead populations in the Northwest. While some tend to focus singularly on misconceived impacts of our world-class hydroelectric dams as the source of these challenges, many fail to recognize another piece of our river system’s puzzle: predatory sea lions.
Sea lions gorge themselves on what they see as an all-you-can-eat buffet of fish, and according to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council (NWPCC), they may be killing up to 40 percent of the annual run of spring Chinook. Without proper intervention, the sea lion population in our waterways has continued to increase. As NWPCC cites, the sea lion population grew from fewer than 90,000 in 1975 to more than 300,000 in 2012, and their appetite has grown with them.
In the last few decades, policymakers have attempted to curb the sea lion populations through non-lethal methods such as relocation, traps and rubber bullets. Billions of taxpayer dollars have been spent to improve salmon survival rates on the Columbia River, only to see continued rising predation from sea lions.
Fortunately, lawmakers like Representatives Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Vancouver) and Kurt Schrader (D-OR) recognized the need to work collaboratively for stronger, more deliberate action. As Members of the Congressional Western Caucus, Reps. Herrera Beutler and Schrader understand our need for commonsense, bipartisan solutions to the challenges facing communities and species in the Pacific Northwest. In 2018, they introduced the Endangered Salmon and Fisheries Predation Prevention Act to provide state and tribal fish managers with the means to remove limited numbers of California and Stellar sea lions from specific areas where these predators are posing the most harm to endangered native fish runs.
To be clear, this legislation is not anti-sea lion — it is pro-endangered species. It slashes burdensome red tape and allows local authorities to make decisions specifically for our region’s unique challenges, as it should have been in the first place. The bill aims to — finally — empower the local communities and decision-makers who understand the importance of our salmon species and the cultural significance they hold in the Pacific Northwest. I was proud to join my Western Caucus colleagues in cosponsoring this legislation in 2017. Despite attempts to instill fear into the debate by misguided animal rights groups like the Animal Welfare Institute — who called the legislation “biologically indefensible” — the legislation passed both bodies of Congress in an overwhelmingly bipartisan fashion, and President Trump signed it into law in 2018.
The Endangered Salmon and Fisheries Predation Prevention Act demonstrated a targeted approach and a bipartisan, concerted effort over many years to come to a consensus on how to stop the severe problem of sea lion predation, and now the intended effects are coming to fruition. Thanks to the bold actions of Reps. Herrera Beutler and Schrader, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently issued a permit for local authorities to remove 716 sea lions in our region and thereby provide much-needed relief for fish populations.
In the West, we know how fragile our natural ecosystems can be — especially when it comes to our river systems. Introducing or removing species from a specific environment can have irreversible effects on the natural world, and all decisions must be guided by science and smart policy. Reps. Herrera Beutler and Schrader listened to expert opinions — rather than political agendas — and were able to enact real, lasting change for our local environment. I applaud them for their efforts and look forward to continuing to work with these collaborative representatives in the future, both within the Western Caucus and in the full House of Representatives.
Dan Newhouse is a Republican member of Congress from Yakima, representing Washington’s Fourth District.
