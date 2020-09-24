Community Voices: A bold, bipartisan plan to save salmon from sea lions

To be clear, this legislation is not anti-sea lion — it is pro-endangered species. It slashes burdensome red tape and allows local authorities to make decisions specifically for our region’s unique challenges, as it should have been in the first place. The bill aims to — finally — empower the local communities and decision-makers who understand the importance of our salmon species and the cultural significance they hold in the Pacific Northwest. I was proud to join my Western Caucus colleagues in cosponsoring this legislation in 2017. Despite attempts to instill fear into the debate by misguided animal rights groups like the Animal Welfare Institute — who called the legislation “biologically indefensible” — the legislation passed both bodies of Congress in an overwhelmingly bipartisan fashion, and President Trump signed it into law in 2018.

The Endangered Salmon and Fisheries Predation Prevention Act demonstrated a targeted approach and a bipartisan, concerted effort over many years to come to a consensus on how to stop the severe problem of sea lion predation, and now the intended effects are coming to fruition. Thanks to the bold actions of Reps. Herrera Beutler and Schrader, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently issued a permit for local authorities to remove 716 sea lions in our region and thereby provide much-needed relief for fish populations.

In the West, we know how fragile our natural ecosystems can be — especially when it comes to our river systems. Introducing or removing species from a specific environment can have irreversible effects on the natural world, and all decisions must be guided by science and smart policy. Reps. Herrera Beutler and Schrader listened to expert opinions — rather than political agendas — and were able to enact real, lasting change for our local environment. I applaud them for their efforts and look forward to continuing to work with these collaborative representatives in the future, both within the Western Caucus and in the full House of Representatives.

Dan Newhouse is a Republican member of Congress from Yakima, representing Washington’s Fourth District.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0