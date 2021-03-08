 Skip to main content
Apology
Apology

To our readers:

We apologize for the Saturday, March 6 publication of an editorial cartoon on this Viewpoint page that included an offensive word. That is not acceptable language for our newspaper, and we regret the decision to run it.

The Editorial Board, The Daily News

