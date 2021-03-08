Related to this story
Most Popular
Whoever chose to publish Rosa Brooks' anti-police editorial must not be really familiar with local history.
I am frustrated by the furor over Jamie Herrera Beutler’s (and some other Republican congress people) impeachment vote.
On Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, the Cowlitz County Republican Central Committee (CCRCC) unanimously voted to withdraw our support of Rep. Jaime Her…
Why do we elect people to local public office? People who are elected make decisions for us, but we elect people to lead, to share their thoug…
I was appalled to read in Sunday’s (Feb. 28) The Daily News that some attendees at a conservative conference were taking their pictures with a…
Longview is a beautiful city. The Parks Department has done a great job working to maintain and expand our parks, and have contributed a lot t…
Members of the GOP are doing everything they can to throw dirt in the gears of the COVID-19 relief package, slowing it down while so many are …
Three times in the last five weeks, I have been to a business on Third Avenue in Longview, the most recent on Feb. 22. All three times none of…
The article about state code upgrades adding $20K to the cost of a new home was suspiciously incomplete. There are many factors adding to the …
The city has tried.