Another View: Inslee widens digital divide

The coronavirus pandemic has clearly demonstrated the importance of broadband internet access. For students engaged in remote learning and adults working from home and isolated retirees simply trying to remain connected to the world, fast and reliable service has been a lifeline.

For too many Washington residents, particularly in rural areas, that service is unavailable or prohibitively expensive. Broad measures at both the state and federal levels are necessary to make high-speed internet accessible for everybody.

Alas, the Legislature this year may have made the situation more untenable. Two pieces of legislation — House Bill 1336 and Senate Bill 5383 — that give public utility districts and ports the authority to offer broadband internet were passed and signed into law. The idea is to allow public entities to provide service in remote areas where private companies do not operate because it is not cost effective.

One problem is that the bills might conflict. The House bill provides broader authority, allowing public entities to serve areas already served by private companies, such as CenturyLink or Comcast.