A shameful defeat for public access

One agency that has historically done a better job than most of maintaining diverse geographical connections is the National Archives and Records Administration. In the Pacific Northwest, its facility down the road from the University of Washington in Seattle is a major focal point for our region’s recorded history — everything from Indian treaties and genealogical records to photographs and the voluminous paperwork generated by scores of other federal offices. In a nation that is supposed to be “by, for and of” the people, these are literally our records.

It thus was hugely disappointing when the Trump administration announced it was closing this repository of a million boxes of military, land, court, tax and census papers and shipping them off to Riverside, California, and Kansas City, Missouri. All of Alaska’s federal archives — moved to Seattle in 2016 — will also be put effectively out of reach to most who might want to see them.

Some may suggest that in this age of digital everything, surely all papers of interest must be available online. This is an idle dream. The Seattle archives has been digitizing documents. It estimates it currently has finished about one-thousandth of 1% of the collection.