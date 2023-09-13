Beautiful home in a nice well established neighborhood! Generational living opportunity, Over 4,000sf, with low maintenance landscaping, great views from the large picture window, two fireplaces, two kitchens that have been updated. New flooring, paint, and remodeled bathrooms. Multiple enclosed shop areas throughout. Must see to truly appreciate.
6 Bedroom Home in Longview - $699,999
