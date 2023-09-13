Beautiful and unique Spanish/Mediterranean home with in-ground pool, captivating views of the Columbia River, situated on a serene and park-like 2.69 acres! Vacation where you live! Spacious living area with stunning wrought iron circular staircase, soaring high ceilings, an abundance of natural light, and gorgeous custom rounded windows. New interior and exterior paint. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large primary suite with its own expansive deck. Large family room on main. Picturesque outdoor area with in-ground swimming pool, perfect for outdoor living and entertaining. Amazing potential for this property to be a vacation rental or event venue. Prime location with just minutes away from I-5, this is the ideal opportunity to own acreage while being close-in to town. This is truly a must see, schedule a tour today!