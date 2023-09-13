Take a look at all the pictures and videos! The new deck is getting ready to show off the amazing fall colors. The Media and movie room is ready for your favorite binge watching and Sports parties! Newly updated lower level with new carpet and VLP is ready for family and friends or AirBnB. New kitchen appliances,this stunning property boasts a spacious and modern family space complete with all the amenities you could ask for including a beautiful new deck with views that are spectacular and an amazing media and movie theatre room! With 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and 5800 square feet of living space, this home is perfect for families, or extended families as the bottom floor offers a master bedroom with full kitchen and laundry.Located in the highly sought after Lone Oak neighborhood, this quiet and family-friendly neighborhood is just minutes away from parks, schools, shopping, and dining with easy access to I-5.