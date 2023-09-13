Welcome to this well-maintained 2113 sqft home in the Del Rey II community. Enjoy the new accessible shower in the primary bedroom and fresh carpets and flooring throughout. The property features an accessible ramp, large sun room which provides endless possibilities, a sliding door to the fully fenced back yard and covered patio for year-round relaxation. Close to shopping, parks, 3 miles to Willow Grove Park on the Columbia River, and just 50 miles to Portland and 50 miles to the Oregon Coast! Schedule a tour today!