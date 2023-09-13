Custom Built 4 Bedroom, 3.25 bath home in the desirable Columbia Heights area. Main floor with formal living and dining rooms, office kitchen with breakfast nook, stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Family room with one of two gas fireplaces and access to the wrap around entertaining deck. Upstairs is the primary suite with walk in closet and full bath with jetted tub. 3 additional bedrooms, a spacious bonus room and another full bath. Basement features a huge rec room with heated tile flooring, built in wet bar, a 3/4 bath and a secret room behind a bookcase which could be a 5th bedroom. Double car garage. The home sits on a 11,265 lot. Plus there is a separate parcel with 5.46 acres behind home. Brand New Roof!