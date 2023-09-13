Custom build with extraordinary quality throughout. 4 Bedrooms with 3.25 baths in 4833 sq ft. Main level offers a luxurious primary suite w/glass block shower and huge walk in closet, the living room has custom built-ins, surround sound and a marble propane fireplace, dining room features double oven and wet bar area, Spacious covered IPE deck for year round bbqs and entertaining plus a spacious mud/utility/hobby room. The lower level features a family room, 3 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom, bonus area, storage room, mechanical room and a mud room w/bath and shower. 3 car garage plus a fully insulated 20 x 32 workshop with hardwood flooring and an office.