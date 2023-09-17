Nearly 9 acres of land with serene mountain views and quiet seclusion could be your sanctuary. Just over 3,000 SF, the main floor has 3 beds with possible 4th, Bath off primary bedroom, spacious open kitchen, living room and dining room, fireplace in living room. Sit on the deck and watch the sun rise or stars at night. Daylight basement offers spacious family room/rec room with access to patio area, bedroom, fireplace, plus two extra spaces. This home could be transformed to offer multi-generational living. In addition, there is an oversized 2+ car garage with tall bay doors and another separate shop. Side area of yard is fenced where they once had goats.