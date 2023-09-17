Exquisite home in the desirable Forest Heights area situated on almost a quarter-acre lot at the end of a tranquil cul-de-sac. The property has a picturesque backdrop, backing up to lush green space and featuring a delightful creek. Fantastic open floorplan featuring a living room with brand new carpeting and an abundance of natural light. The adjacent dining area has sliders that lead to a spacious back deck, perfect for outdoor entertaining and enjoying the beautiful surroundings. Stunning kitchen is complete with all new stainless steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and gorgeous granite countertops. The bedrooms have been thoughtfully designed with comfort in mind, all featuring new carpeting and ceiling fans. With two primary bedrooms with bathrooms, one conveniently located downstairs with a two person tub and another upstairs with a jetted tub, you'll enjoy the flexibility and convenience that this home offers. The upstairs area has a bonus space, providing an ideal location for a home office or family room. The private fenced backyard has an expansive, beautiful back deck with an outdoor kitchen featuring plumbing and complemented by the new glass deck railing. Original bamboo floors are hidden under the floating floor. The neighborhood offers a great sense of community and convenient proximity to shopping, restaurants, and the renowned Longview Country Club.