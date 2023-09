Discover a hidden gem behind this 1.5 story home with large detached garage and spacious driveway. Centrally located in the heart of Longview this 4 bedroom with Office space has lots to offer. Home has newer roof, vinyl windows, updated flooring with new carpet. Living and dinning room with 2 updated baths and fresh kitchen countertops. Deck on master bedroom overlooking your large sprawling Backyard - create your own football team or motor track as the opportunities are endless.