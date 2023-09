NEW PRICE! This is a great home, come and take a look!!! REMODLED AND ADORABLE! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.BRAND NEW WASHER/DRYER & REFRIGERATOR STAY! NEWER WATER HEATER. UPDATED ELECTRICAL. NEWER ROOF. NEWER FLOORS. UPDATED BATHROOMS. NEW HEATERS. FRESHLY PAINTED. VAULTED BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH PRIMARY BED AND WALK-IN CLOSET! TWO BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. OVERSIZED GARAGE W/SHOP AREA & STORAGE. FENCED CORNER LOT. WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF DOWNTOWN LONGVIEW! This home has been completely remastered from the ground up! All you need to do is move in!!!