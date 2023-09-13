Amazing View property with so many possibilities! 2 homes on 94+ acres. 1st home is a 5040 sq ft with 4 bed 2 full bath & 2 - 1/2 baths, floor to ceiling fireplace, formal dining, new granite kitchen counters, new plush carpeting, new roof in the past 6yrs, master suite in the private loft, vaulted wood ceilings, basement with family room, fireplace, tons of storage, sauna, possibility to have multi generational living on the lower floor. The 2nd home is 900sqft 2 bed, 1 bath 2 story with a shop/ 2 car garage 900sqft as the lower level of the house. Additional attached 2 car carport. Endless possibilities! There are to many new upgrades to list. or supplements for list of items done and things staying with an accepted sale agreement.