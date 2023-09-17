Welcome home! This one level home with basement home features four spacious bedrooms & is just a couple minutes from I-5 but feels like you're away from everything. Main level features everything you need with large living room, kitchen open to dining area, pantry & 3/4 bathroom in the laundry room off the garage. Primary bedroom with attached bathroom & walk-in closet, second bedroom & full bath. Deck with ramp to backdoor. Downstairs is large family/rec room, 2 more bedrooms (one with slider to back patio), full bath & lots of storage space. Could be great floor plan if you are looking for multi-generational living. Heat pump, attached 2 car garage. All this and more on over an acre & a half. Make your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $699,900
