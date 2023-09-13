Owners custom design has given way to this dignified floor plan.Features include:3 FP,2 Mstr Suites + Lg Bonus,Office w/Custom Blt furniture & Sewing/craft Rms. Finishes incl: Quartz counters/Hdwd Cabinetry/Tile Floors/Butlers Pantry/Chef's kitchen/triple closets in Brms & more. Est Vines for wine making+Yard w/putting green/water features/horseshoe pit & 20x60 deck.30x40 Shop w/14x14 Dr for RV. Also: Apple,Pear & Cherry trees plus garden area. Enjoy tranquil country in nbrhd of like quality hms