Spacious manufactured home in lovely 55+ park. This home features a spacious living room, cozy dining area and open kitchen with island. Master suite has private bathroom, walk-in closet, seperate entrance and small deck. Two additional bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings. New carpet and vinyl throughout. Tool shed with storage space. Low maintenance yard with flower beds/garden space. Single car carport and more!!
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $70,000
