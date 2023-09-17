Woodland Bungalow with beautiful remodeled kitchen on a dividable lot, close to amenities and Horseshoe Lake. Open floor plan, LVP Plank floors in living areas, updated windows, Butcher Block kitchen island, and pantry. Explore the private trail leading to the secluded 30x30 sports court. Garage was permitted and convereted to living/work space. Great workshop, multigeneration living or possible rental potential with future improvements. Enjoy the .33 acres for yourself or inquire with the City about subdividing and building a second home on the property.
3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - $450,000
