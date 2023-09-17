Discover the perfect blend of convenience and potential in this Woodland gem! Spacious .52-acre lot, this 3BR/2BA manufactured home offers an open floor plan, making it easy to entertain and live in smaller space. Enjoy peace of mind with a newer roof, and forced air heating. HUGE detached shop for all your projects or storage needs. Potential for multifamily housing! OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY (09/17) noon - 2pm!