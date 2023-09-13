Breathtaking views from every room in this stunning Spanish/Mediterranean Columbia riverfront home. Witness the captivating display of wildlife, including eagles, ospreys, and ocean-going cargo ships, while lounging on your very own private 530 ft. sandy beach, offering the ideal setting for swimming, beach parties, or pure relaxation. Step into the kitchen, meticulously designed to perfection, featuring expansive granite counters, a propane cooktop, stainless-steel appliances, and a spacious island complete with a convenient prep sink. The soaring vaulted ceilings effortlessly compliment the breathtaking river views, which gracefully unfold in every corner of this extraordinary residence. Retreat to the luxurious primary bedroom with ensuite, adorned with a custom-carved vanity, tiled shower, and expansive walk-in closet. Connected by an elevated walkway, the Casita offers its own private entrance, ensuring a secluded sanctuary for guests or additional privacy. In addition to the two-car garage, an extra third garage is thoughtfully designed for effortless drive-through access, facilitating the easy transportation of watercraft to the sandy beach. This remarkable residence is equipped with a newer heat pump and furnace, ensuring modern comfort. The lower level offers a fourth bedroom with kitchenette and open courtyard, perfect for hosting gatherings and entertaining guests. Complete with a private covered RV parking area, firepit, and river access, it offers a camp-like experience. With its three potential living spaces, this spectacular home presents an excellent opportunity for a great Airbnb!