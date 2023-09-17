Nearly 5 acres with front lanscaped and rear levelled ready for your own desired style. Deck at rear. This home has large rooms flooded with natural light. A modern kitchen with plenty of storage, a central larder & a granite wrap around breakfast bar that looks out to the lounge & to the side dining area leading out onto a raised deck. The lounge area has fabulous high vaulted ceiling & as you walk into the home, there is a lovely area you could make into a reading or music or office space looking out onto the views. Master bedroom is large with a luxury bathroom that has a walk in shower, a corner bath, 2 vanities & an excellent walk in closet.Two more bedrooms that are spacious, plenty of natural light & with good closet space. A further bathroom with shower. The utility room is also very large - ready for some storage cupboards/shelving. Would be an excellent mud room as there is more than enough space for all.Property has hot water circulating pump for instant hot water.New garbage disposal.Central Air / heat pumpThe siding and paintwork on the exterior is exceptional. Well is 140ft and has a variable speed pump with 3 external spickets direct from the well strategically located in the grounds. Underground telephone lines and compressor lines to the workshops.Drainage installed. Attached double garage.Original house converted to another triple garage on lower level ground of property.Septic Tank.Workshop 60ft x 36ft has a loft section accessed by stairs and an internal room plus power.Doors are 16ft wide.The property is in a very beautiful location, with fabulous views, and just 15 minutes from the Marina for keen fishermen/women. The landscaped front leads down a gentle slope to grassed area with tall majestic trees - just add some lights and firepit for a magical relaxing area.