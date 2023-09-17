Perfect late 70's contemporary one level home, with soaring ceilings and lots of windows, great floorplan including open dining and living room, plus family room with beautiful wood fireplace, recently remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, and soft close cabinets, primary bedroom with walk in closet, and bath with clawfoot tub. Home feels larger than it is but is the perfect size for downsizing or a full house. Located in in one of the quiet Mint Valley neighborhoods of West Longview close to schools, shopping and even golf.