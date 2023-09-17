Welcome to your cozy 3-bed, 1-bath cottage just steps from Lake Sacajawea! This charming home offers a serene lakeside lifestyle with recent upgrades. New flooring and fresh paint add a contemporary touch, while classic hardwood floors are concealed beneath the Luxury Vinyl Planking. Enjoy a beautiful yard with fruit trees and blueberry bushes. A detached 1-car garage PLUS a workshop with dual loft storage provides ample space. Unfinished basement adds opportunity and ample cold storage. The great floor plan enhances livability. Inquire with your agent for the list of improvements made to this delightful lakeside retreat! Don't miss out on this opportunity to own your dream cottage!