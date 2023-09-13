Newer flooring and lighting in this well kept home! Spacious living room with a separate dining room that has gorgeous cabinets for storage. Kitchen comes with all the appliances plus includes a breakfast nook. Located in a 55+ cozy community, this home offers a large covered deck for entertaining and a fully fenced yard along with a shed for extra storage. Close to amenities, freeway access 2 minutes away and walking path nearby. Schedule your tour today!