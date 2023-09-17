If it's peace & quiet you are after, you have got it right here! You will love this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! The home is situated on 4.04 fully fenced acres complete with a remote gate, circle driveway, wrap around deck, treed setting and a territorial view. The living room has a pellet stove, recessed lighting & atrium door to the deck. The kitchen showcases oak cabinets, cooktop, wall oven, tile counter top, island, and skylight. The primary bedroom has a built in vanity, walk in closet, and a full bath. The fully finished daylight basement features a family room, den, full bath with heated flooring and a systems room for your convenience. The home also has a spacious utility room, 2 car attached garage & much more!