If it's peace & quiet you are after, you have got it right here! You will love this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! The home is situated on 4.04 fully fenced acres complete with a remote gate, circle driveway, wrap around deck, treed setting and a territorial view. The living room has a pellet stove, recessed lighting & atrium door to the deck. The kitchen showcases oak cabinets, cooktop, wall oven, tile counter top, island, and skylight. The primary bedroom has a built in vanity, walk in closet, and a full bath. The fully finished daylight basement features a family room, den, full bath with heated flooring and a systems room for your convenience. The home also has a spacious utility room, 2 car attached garage & much more!
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
NEW PRICE! This is a great home, come and take a look!!! REMODLED AND ADORABLE! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.BRAND NEW WASHER/DRYER & REFRIGERA…
Take a look at all the pictures and videos! The new deck is getting ready to show off the amazing fall colors. The Media and movie room is rea…
Discover a hidden gem behind this 1.5 story home with large detached garage and spacious driveway. Centrally located in the heart of Longview …
Welcome to this well-maintained 2113 sqft home in the Del Rey II community. Enjoy the new accessible shower in the primary bedroom and fresh c…
Nestled on 2.5 acres of serene countryside, this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom farmhouse offers a picturesque escape with sweeping mountain views. A…