Spruce 3501 The Spruce 3501 is a stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-story home offered here at Pioneer Mountain! This cozy plan features a 2-car garage and offers 1,435 square feet of living space. The primary bedroom is tucked away near the back of the home giving it more of a private feel. Be sure to check out the expansive walk-in closet conveniently connected to the primary bedroom. Each home in this plan comes equipped with a Smart Home package, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and so much more! See below to see what the Spruce 3501 has to offer! Spruce 3501 Highlights: Stainless Steel Appliances include Free Standing Range Gas Oven, Microwave with Vent Hood, and Dishwasher Solid Surface Countertop, Full Height Backsplash, Walk-In Pantry in Kitchen Primary Bedroom en suite Bath with Standing Shower and Large Walk-In Closet 48 Electric Fireplace in Great Room Covered Front Porch | Fully Fenced Backyard 50+ Gallon Heat Pump Water Heater Smart Home Package Includes Amazon Dot, Front Doorbell, Front Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Smart Light Switch, and Thermostat 10-Year Limited Warranty Check out our entire Community Feature list here! Get ahead of your new home search! Get Started with DHI Mortgage Today! Photos are representative of plan only and may vary as built. Price, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice.