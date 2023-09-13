Unprecedented Price. This Dropping estate resting on bluff with 180 - degree territorial views! Home features a shy 5-acre Private paved Gated driveway with plenty of room for parking. Inside, offers large windows fantastic views and tons of natural light, sleek hardwood floors on both main and upper levels. Large galley kitchen with SS appliances w/breakfast nook. Just a stone throw away is a joining dining and living room which is the focal point of this oasis offering High Ceilings, electric blinds & private deck. Primary on main w/walk-in closets, jet tub w/gas fireplace. Upstairs offers a large loft and 2 adjoining master suites w/Office! Lower-level features both Rec and Bonus room. 2 Large patios w/Hot tub, fenced yard and much more!