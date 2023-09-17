Unit 4 - No Sign: Nestled between the serene beauty of a golf course fairway just off your private back patio, and the tranquility of a dead-end street in the front, this 2-bedroom condo offers a peaceful retreat for all who seek it.Inside, you'll find upgraded hardwood floors that add an elegant touch to the living space, complemented by a newer propane fireplace that not only warms the heart but also elevates the ambiance.The Homeowners Association takes care of the grounds, ensuring hassle-free maintenance, and the newer roof adds an extra layer of security to your investment. This charming condo strikes the perfect balance between comfort and style, making it an ideal place to call home.(Please no parking in front of garage during showing)