NEW PRICE!!!! 5.31 acres with 5,760 s.f. fully insulated custom built SHOP! Subdividable & ready for custom build with a shop OR keep it as is & come with your grow license and its ready to grow or run your custom business! Shop was a former I-502 grow operation. Incl industrial power and HVAC systems. 2 restrooms, breakroom, 1.5 kitchens and 5 large industrial rooms. Professional lighting, H20 systems, and security systems. Buyer to verify all future uses w/ county. Timber cleared 12/2022 and new seeds planted. Seller contract negotiable.
0 Bedroom Home in Longview - $599,000
Related to this story
These are some of the most luxurious homes on the Lower Columbia Area market.
Browse Lower Columbia Area homes over 4,000 square feet in size.
Check out modern homes in new communities around Lower Columbia Area
Browse through recently listed homes in the Lower Columbia Area real estate market and find your next home!
Browse Lower Columbia Area homes over 4,000 square feet in size.
Check out modern homes in new communities around Lower Columbia Area