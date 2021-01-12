 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the air
0 comments

On the air

  • 0

NBA

4:30 p.m. Brooklyn at New York; ESPN

7 p.m. Portland at Sacramento; SBCSNW

7 p.m. New Orleans at LA Clippers; ESPN

NHL

2:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia; NBCSN

5 p.m. Chicago at Tampa Bay; NBCSN

7:30 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado; NBCSN

SOCCER

10 a.m. Premier League: Brighton at Manchester City; NBCSN

12:15 p.m. Premier League: Tottenham at Aston Villa; NBCSN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Virginia; ACCN

3:30 p.m. NC State at Florida State; ACCN

4 p.m. Northwestern at Ohio State; BTN

4 p.m. DePaul at Georgetown; FS1

4 p.m. Duquesne at Dayton; CBSSN

4 p.m. Auburn at Georgia; SECN

4 p.m. Arkansas at LSU; ESPN2

5:30 p.m. Louisville at Wake Forest; ACCN

6 p.m. Texas Tech at Texas; ESPN2

6 p.m. Boise State at Wyoming; CBSSN

6 p.m. Texas A&M at Mississippi State; SECN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m. Ohio State at Iowa; BTN

4 p.m. St. John’s at DePaul; FS2

On the radio

NBA

6:05 p.m. Portland at Sacramento; 100.7 FM KLOG

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News