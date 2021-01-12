On the air

NBA
4:30 p.m. Brooklyn at New York; ESPN
7 p.m. Portland at Sacramento; SBCSNW
7 p.m. New Orleans at LA Clippers; ESPN
NHL
2:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia; NBCSN
5 p.m. Chicago at Tampa Bay; NBCSN
7:30 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado; NBCSN
SOCCER
10 a.m. Premier League: Brighton at Manchester City; NBCSN
12:15 p.m. Premier League: Tottenham at Aston Villa; NBCSN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Virginia; ACCN
3:30 p.m. NC State at Florida State; ACCN
4 p.m. Northwestern at Ohio State; BTN
4 p.m. DePaul at Georgetown; FS1
4 p.m. Duquesne at Dayton; CBSSN
4 p.m. Auburn at Georgia; SECN
4 p.m. Arkansas at LSU; ESPN2
5:30 p.m. Louisville at Wake Forest; ACCN
6 p.m. Texas Tech at Texas; ESPN2