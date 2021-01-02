 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the air
0 comments

On the air

  • 0

NFL

10 a.m. Pittsburgh at Cleveland; CBS

10 a.m. Dallas at NY Giants; Fox

1:25 p.m. Arizona at LA Rams; CBS

1:25 Seattle at San Francisco; Fox

5:20 Washington at Philadelphia; NBC

NBA

Noon Boston at Detroit; NBATV

3 p.m. Washington at Brooklyn; NBA TV

5:30 p.m. Portland at Golden State; NBCSNW, NBATV

SOCCER

6 a.m. Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle; NBCSN

8:30 a.m. Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea; NBCSN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m. St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island; NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

9 a.m. Houston at UCF; ESPNU

10 a.m. North Carolina at Pitt; Root

10 a.m. Kentucky at Tennessee; ESPN2

Noon Iowa State at Texas; ESPN2

1 p.m. UCLA at Oregon; Pac-12

SKIING

Noon FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup; NBC

3:30 p.m. FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup; NBCSN

On the radio

NFL

9 a.m. Miami at Buffalo; 100.7 FM KLOG

1:25 Seattle at San Francisco; 1400 AM KEDO

NBA

4:35 Portland at Golden State; 100.7 FM KLOG

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News