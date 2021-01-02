On the air

NFL
10 a.m. Pittsburgh at Cleveland; CBS
10 a.m. Dallas at NY Giants; Fox
1:25 p.m. Arizona at LA Rams; CBS
1:25 Seattle at San Francisco; Fox
5:20 Washington at Philadelphia; NBC
NBA
Noon Boston at Detroit; NBATV
3 p.m. Washington at Brooklyn; NBA TV
5:30 p.m. Portland at Golden State; NBCSNW, NBATV
SOCCER
6 a.m. Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle; NBCSN
8:30 a.m. Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea; NBCSN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m. St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island; NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
9 a.m. Houston at UCF; ESPNU
10 a.m. North Carolina at Pitt; Root
10 a.m. Kentucky at Tennessee; ESPN2
Noon Iowa State at Texas; ESPN2
1 p.m. UCLA at Oregon; Pac-12