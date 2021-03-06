 Skip to main content
On the air
On the air

On the TV

NBA

3:30 p.m. All-Star skills challenge and 3-point contest; TNT

5 p.m. NBA All-Star Game (slam dunk contest at halftime); TNT

NHL

9 a.m. Buffalo at NY Islanders; NBC

11:30 a.m. Tampa Bay at Chicago; NBCSN

4:30 p.m. NY Rangers at Pittsburgh; NBCSN

SOCCER

4 a.m. Premier League: Newcastle at West Brom; NBCSN

6 a.m. Serie A: Parma at Fiorentina; ESPN2

6 a.m. Premier League: Fulham at Liverpool; NBCSN

8 a.m. Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City; NBCSN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

9 a.m. Memphis at Houston; CBS

9 a.m. Florida at Tennessee; ESPNU

9 a.m. Big South Tournament final; Campbell vs. Winthrop; ESPN

10:30 a.m. Nebraska at Northwestern; BTN

11 a.m. ASUN Tournament final; ESPN

11:10 a.m. Missouri Valley Tournament final; CBS

1 p.m. Texas Tech at Baylor; ESPN

1:30 p.m. Michigan at Michigan State; CBS

2 p.m. SoCon Tournament semifinal; ESPNU

4:30 p.m. SoCon Tournament semifinal; ESPNU

5 p.m. Oregon at Oregon State; FS1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

9 a.m. ACC Tournament final; ESPN2

11 a.m. SEC Tournament final; ESPN2

Noon Big East Tournament semifinal; FS1

3 p.m. Big East Tournament semifinal; FS1

5 p.m. Pac-12 Tournament final; ESPN2

COLLEGE WRESTLING

3 p.m. Big 12 Championship; ESPN2

GOLF

9:30 a.m. PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational; Golf

11:30 a.m. PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational; NBC

11:30 a.m. LPGA: Drive on Championship; Golf

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Las Vegas 400; Fox

On the radio

NBA

3:30 p.m. NBA All-Star Game; 100.7 FM KLOG

MLB

Noon Cactus League: Seattle vs. LA Angels; 100.7 FM KLOG

