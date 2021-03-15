On the air

On the TV
NHL
4 p.m. Boston at Pittsburgh; NBCSN
NBA
4:30 Utah at Boston; TNT
7 p.m. New Orleans at Portland; NBCSNW, TNT
MLB
6 p.m. Cactus League: Seattle vs. Kansas City; MLBN
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
5 p.m. Big Ten Tournament final; BTN
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
9 a.m. FIS: World Freestyle Championships; NBCSN
12:30 p.m. FIS: World Freestyle Championships; NBCSN
BOWLING
5 p.m. PBA: WSOB Championship; FS1
On the radio
NBA
6:05 p.m. New Orleans at Portland; 100.7 FM KLOG
In the area
VOLLEYBALL
5:30 p.m. Warrenton at Rainier
7 p.m. Clatskanie at Willamina
7 p.m. 2A GSHL first round: Hudson's Bay at Mark Morris