On the air
On the air

On the TV

NHL

4 p.m. Boston at Pittsburgh; NBCSN

NBA

4:30 Utah at Boston; TNT

7 p.m. New Orleans at Portland; NBCSNW, TNT

MLB

6 p.m. Cactus League: Seattle vs. Kansas City; MLBN

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

5 p.m. Big Ten Tournament final; BTN

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

9 a.m. FIS: World Freestyle Championships; NBCSN

12:30 p.m. FIS: World Freestyle Championships; NBCSN

BOWLING

5 p.m. PBA: WSOB Championship; FS1

On the radio

NBA

6:05 p.m. New Orleans at Portland; 100.7 FM KLOG

In the area

VOLLEYBALL

5:30 p.m. Warrenton at Rainier

7 p.m. Clatskanie at Willamina

7 p.m. 2A GSHL first round: Hudson's Bay at Mark Morris

7 p.m. 2A GSHL first round: R.A. Long at Woodland

GIRL'S SOCCER

4 p.m. 2A GSHL consolation: R.A. Long at Mark Morris (Northlake Elementary)

6 p.m. C2BL semifinal: Kalama at Adna

SLOWPITCH SOFTBALL

4 p.m. Kelso at Battle Ground

Tags

