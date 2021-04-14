On the air

On the TV
WNBA
4 p.m. WNBA Draft; ESPN
NBA
4:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta; TNT
7 p.m. Boston at LA Lakers; TNT
NHL
4 p.m. Florida at Tampa Bay; NBCSN
MLB
10 a.m. Seattle at Baltimore; ROOT
SOCCER
4:30 p.m. NWSL: Portland at Chicago; Paramount+
5 p.m. CONCACAF Champions League: Estelí at Columbus; FS1
7 p.m. CONCACAF Champions League: Pantoja at Monterrey; FS1
GOLF
4:30 a.m. European: Austrian Open; Golf
8 a.m. PGA: The Heritage; Golf
Noon PGA: The Heritage; Golf
4 p.m. LPGA: Lotte Championship; Golf
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4:30 p.m. South Carolina at LSU; ESPNU
AUTO RACING
2:30 a.m. Friday: Formula One practice; ESPN2
On the radio
MLB
9 a.m. Seattle at Baltimore; 100.7 FM KLOG
In the area
BASEBALL
4:30 p.m. R.A. Long at Columbia River
BOY'S SOCCER
4 p.m. R.A. Long at Mark Morris (Northlake)
5 p.m. Stevenson at Castle Rock
7 p.m. Woodland at Fort Vancouver
GIRL'S GOF
3:30 p.m. Columbia River at R.A. Long
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m. Ilwaco at Raymond
3:30 p.m. Toledo at Kalama
3:30 p.m. Wahkiakum at Elma
3:45 p.m. Toutle Lake and Winlock at Mossyrock