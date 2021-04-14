 Skip to main content
On the air
On the air

On the TV

WNBA

4 p.m. WNBA Draft; ESPN

NBA

4:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta; TNT

7 p.m. Boston at LA Lakers; TNT

NHL

4 p.m. Florida at Tampa Bay; NBCSN

MLB

10 a.m. Seattle at Baltimore; ROOT

SOCCER

4:30 p.m. NWSL: Portland at Chicago; Paramount+

5 p.m. CONCACAF Champions League: Estelí at Columbus; FS1

7 p.m. CONCACAF Champions League: Pantoja at Monterrey; FS1

GOLF

4:30 a.m. European: Austrian Open; Golf

8 a.m. PGA: The Heritage; Golf

Noon PGA: The Heritage; Golf

4 p.m. LPGA: Lotte Championship; Golf

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4:30 p.m. South Carolina at LSU; ESPNU

AUTO RACING

2:30 a.m. Friday: Formula One practice; ESPN2

On the radio

MLB

9 a.m. Seattle at Baltimore; 100.7 FM KLOG

In the area

BASEBALL

4:30 p.m. R.A. Long at Columbia River

BOY'S SOCCER

4 p.m. R.A. Long at Mark Morris (Northlake)

5 p.m. Stevenson at Castle Rock

7 p.m. Woodland at Fort Vancouver

GIRL'S GOF

3:30 p.m. Columbia River at R.A. Long

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m. Ilwaco at Raymond

3:30 p.m. Toledo at Kalama

3:30 p.m. Wahkiakum at Elma

3:45 p.m. Toutle Lake and Winlock at Mossyrock

