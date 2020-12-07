ON THE AIR

ON THE TV
NFL
5 p.m. Dallas at Baltimore; Fox, NFLN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m. Creighton at Kansas; ESPN
2 p.m. Purdue at Miami; ESPN2
2 p.m. Wagner at Seton Hall; FS1
4 p.m. Boston College at Minnesota; ESPNU
4 p.m. Coppin State at Georgetown; FS1
4:30 p.m. North Carolina at Iowa; ESPN
4:30 p.m. Ohio State at Notre Dame; ESPN2
4:30 p.m. Penn State at Virginia Tech; ESPNU
4:30 p.m. Green Bay at Marquette; FS1
6:30 p.m. Illinois at Duke; ESPN
6:30 p.m. Syracuse at Rutgers; ESPN2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!