ON THE AIR
ON THE AIR

ON THE TV

NFL

5 p.m. Dallas at Baltimore; Fox, NFLN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m. Creighton at Kansas; ESPN

2 p.m. Purdue at Miami; ESPN2

2 p.m. Wagner at Seton Hall; FS1

4 p.m. Boston College at Minnesota; ESPNU

4 p.m. Coppin State at Georgetown; FS1

4:30 p.m. North Carolina at Iowa; ESPN

4:30 p.m. Ohio State at Notre Dame; ESPN2

4:30 p.m. Penn State at Virginia Tech; ESPNU

4:30 p.m. Green Bay at Marquette; FS1

6:30 p.m. Illinois at Duke; ESPN

6:30 p.m. Syracuse at Rutgers; ESPN2

