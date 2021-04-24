 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the air
0 comments

On the air

  • 0

On the TV

NBA

10 a.m. Boston at Charlotte; ESPN

12:30 p.m. Phoenix at Brooklyn; ESPN

1 p.m. Memphis at Portland; NBCSNW

4:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta; NBATV

7 p.m. Sacramento at Golden State; NBATV

NHL

Noon Boston at Pittsburgh; NBC

4 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay; NBCSN

MLB

10 a.m. Seattle at Boston; MLBN, ROOT

4 p.m. San Diego at LA Dodgers; ESPN

SOCCER

3:30 a.m. Serie A: Udinese at Benevento; ESPN2

4 a.m. Premier League: Burnley at Wolves; NBCSN

6 a.m. Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds

9 a.m. FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City; NBCSN

2:30 p.m. MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA Galaxy

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m. Duke at Virginia; ESPNU

1 p.m. Oregon State at UC Irvine; ESPN3

4 p.m. UCSB at Long Beach State; ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

9 a.m. LSU at Kentucky; ESPN2

11 a.m. Georgia at Tennessee; ESPN2

1 p.m. Washington at UCLA; ESPN2

2 p.m. Gardner-Webb at SC Upstate; ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

9 a.m. Rutgers at Michigan; ESPNU

GOLF

5 a.m. European: Gran Canaria Open; Golf

10 a.m. PGA: Zurich Classic; Golf

Noon PGA: Zurich Classic; CBS

Noon PGA Professional Championship; Golf

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m. IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg; NBC

11 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Talladega 500; Fox

BOWLING

10:30 a.m. PBA playoffs; FS1

FISHING

5 a.m. Bassmaster Elite Series; FS1

CYCLING

11 a.m. UCI: Liege-Bastogne-Liege; NBCSN

RUGBY

12:30 p.m. MLR: DC at New England; FS1

4 p.m. MLR: Seattle at Austin; ROOT

On the radio

MLB

8 a.m. Seattle at Boston (with Mariners Magazine); 100.7 FM KLOG

In the area

BASEBALL

Noon Centralia at LCC (Game 1)

2 p.m. Centralia at LCC (Game 2)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I-5 car chase suspect arrested Thursday, Cowlitz County deputy who fired shot at vehicle Tuesday identified
Crime and Courts

I-5 car chase suspect arrested Thursday, Cowlitz County deputy who fired shot at vehicle Tuesday identified

Wright again tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody by Longview Police on suspicion of third-degree assault, making or having burglary tools, third-degree driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and possession of a stolen vehicle, as the car he was driving Thursday had been stolen from Kelso in the previous 12 hours. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News