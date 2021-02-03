 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the air
0 comments

On the air

  • 0

On the TV

NBA

4:30 p.m. Golden State at Dallas; TNT

5 p.m. Portland at Philadelphia; NBCSNW

7 p.m. Denver at LA Lakers; TNT

NHL

4 p.m. Washington at NY Rangers; NHLN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m. BYU at Portland; Stadium

4 p.m. Ohio State at Iowa; ESPN

4 p.m. Campbell at UNC Asheville; ESPNU

4 p.m. Cincinnati at Temple; ESPN2

6 p.m. Stanford at Cal; ESPN2

6 p.m. Minnesota at Rutgers; FS1

6 p.m. Washington at Oregon State; Pac-12

8 p.m. Washington State at Oregon; FS1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m. Virginia Tech at Pitt; ROOT

6 p.m. LSU at Texas A&M; SECN

GOLF

3:30 a.m. European: Saudi International; GOLF

8 a.m. PGA: Phoenix Open; GOLF

Noon PGA: Phoenix Open; GOLF

Midnight European: Saudi International; GOLF

3:30 a.m. Friday European: Saudi International; GOLF

On the radio

NBA

3:05 p.m. Portland at Philadelphia; 100.7 FM KLOG

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. Washington at Oregon State; 100.7 FM KLOG

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News