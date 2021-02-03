On the air

On the TV
NBA
4:30 p.m. Golden State at Dallas; TNT
5 p.m. Portland at Philadelphia; NBCSNW
7 p.m. Denver at LA Lakers; TNT
NHL
4 p.m. Washington at NY Rangers; NHLN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m. BYU at Portland; Stadium
4 p.m. Ohio State at Iowa; ESPN
4 p.m. Campbell at UNC Asheville; ESPNU
4 p.m. Cincinnati at Temple; ESPN2
6 p.m. Stanford at Cal; ESPN2
6 p.m. Minnesota at Rutgers; FS1
6 p.m. Washington at Oregon State; Pac-12
8 p.m. Washington State at Oregon; FS1
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m. Virginia Tech at Pitt; ROOT
6 p.m. LSU at Texas A&M; SECN
GOLF
3:30 a.m. European: Saudi International; GOLF
8 a.m. PGA: Phoenix Open; GOLF