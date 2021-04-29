 Skip to main content
On the air
On the TV

4 p.m. NFL Draft: second and third rounds; ABC, ESPN, NFLN

NBA

5 p.m. Portland at Brooklyn; NBCSNW, NBATV

7:30 p.m. Sacramento at LA Lakers; NBATV

MLB

7 p.m. LA Angels as Seattle; ROOT

SOCCER

Noon Premier League: Leicester at Southampton; NBCSN

7 p.m. USL: San Diego at Phoenix; ESPN2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. Florida A&M at Norfolk State; ESPNU

4 p.m. Vanderbilt at Florida; ESPNU

7 p.m. Oregon State at UCLA; Pac-12

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m. Oregon at Arizona State; Pac-12

CURLING

4 p.m. World Championship; NBCSN

GOLF

6 a.m. European: Tenerife Open; Golf

9 a.m. Champions: Insperity Invitational; Golf

11 a.m. PGA: Valspar Championship; Golf

7:30 p.m. LPGA: Women's World Championship; Golf

AUTO RACING

3:30 a.m. Formula One practice; ESPNU

7 a.m. Formula One practice; ESPNU

4 a.m. Saturday Formula One practice; ESPNU

HORSE RACING

9 a.m. Kentucky Derby Oaks; NBCSN

On the radio

MLB

6 p.m. LA Angels at Seattle; 100.7 FM KLOG

NBA

4:05 p.m. Portland at Brooklyn; 101.5 FM The WAVE

In the area

BASEBALL

4 p.m. Mark Morris at Columbia River

4 p.m. Woodland at Washougal

SOFTBALL

2 p.m. Taft at Clatskanie (Game 1)

4 p.m. Taft at Clatskanie (Game 2)

4 p.m. R.A. Long at Columbia River

4:30 p.m. Ridgefield at Woodland

4:30 p.m. Mark Morris at Hudson's Bay

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. Kelso at Prairie

BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. Kelso at Prairie

TRACK AND FIELD

3:30 p.m. 2A GSHL meet (At Ridgefield)

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m. Mark Morris at R.A. Long

WOMEN'S SOCCER

4 p.m. Centralia at LCC

MEN'S BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m. LCC at Centralia

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m. LCC at Centralia

