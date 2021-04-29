On the air

On the TV
4 p.m. NFL Draft: second and third rounds; ABC, ESPN, NFLN
NBA
5 p.m. Portland at Brooklyn; NBCSNW, NBATV
7:30 p.m. Sacramento at LA Lakers; NBATV
MLB
7 p.m. LA Angels as Seattle; ROOT
SOCCER
Noon Premier League: Leicester at Southampton; NBCSN
7 p.m. USL: San Diego at Phoenix; ESPN2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m. Florida A&M at Norfolk State; ESPNU
4 p.m. Vanderbilt at Florida; ESPNU
7 p.m. Oregon State at UCLA; Pac-12
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m. Oregon at Arizona State; Pac-12
CURLING
4 p.m. World Championship; NBCSN
GOLF
6 a.m. European: Tenerife Open; Golf
9 a.m. Champions: Insperity Invitational; Golf
11 a.m. PGA: Valspar Championship; Golf
7:30 p.m. LPGA: Women's World Championship; Golf
AUTO RACING
3:30 a.m. Formula One practice; ESPNU
7 a.m. Formula One practice; ESPNU
4 a.m. Saturday Formula One practice; ESPNU
HORSE RACING
9 a.m. Kentucky Derby Oaks; NBCSN
On the radio
MLB
6 p.m. LA Angels at Seattle; 100.7 FM KLOG
NBA
4:05 p.m. Portland at Brooklyn; 101.5 FM The WAVE
In the area
BASEBALL
4 p.m. Mark Morris at Columbia River
4 p.m. Woodland at Washougal
SOFTBALL
2 p.m. Taft at Clatskanie (Game 1)
4 p.m. Taft at Clatskanie (Game 2)
4 p.m. R.A. Long at Columbia River
4:30 p.m. Ridgefield at Woodland
4:30 p.m. Mark Morris at Hudson's Bay
GIRLS BASKETBALL