ON THE AIR
ON THE AIR

Time, Game, Station

On The TV

Men’s College Basketball

9 a.m. Oakland at Xavier FS1

9 a.m. George Washington at Navy CBSSN

11 a.m. Illinois State at Ohio State ESPN

11 a.m. Battle 4 Atlantis, St. Mary’s vs. Memphis ESPN2

11 a.m. Drake at Kansas State ESPNU

11 a.m. Fairfield at Providence FS1

Noon Northwest U. at Oregon State PAC-12

1 p.m. Oklahoma State at Texas-Arlington ESPN

1 p.m. Bowling Green at Michigan ESPN2

1 p.m. Maryland-Baltimore County at Georgetown FS1

1:30 p.m. Battle 4 Atlantis, Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa ESPNU

2 p.m. Utah Valley at Stanford PAC-12

2 p.m. Pilot Invitational, Seattle U vs. Idaho 770

3 p.m. Western Michigan at Butler FS1

3 p.m. Liberty vs. Purdue CBSSN

4 p.m. St. Francis at Pittsburgh ROOT

4 p.m. 2K Empire Classic, R. Island vs. ASU ESPN

4 p.m. Battle 4 Atlantis, S. Dakota State vs. W. Virginia ESPN2

4 p.m. Northern Arizona at Arizona PAC-12

4 p.m. St. Peter’s at St. John’s FS2

5 p.m. Central Connecticut at Connecticut FS1

5:30 p.m. Clemson vs. Mississippi State CBSSN

6 p.m. California Baptist at USC PAC-12

6 p.m. Texas Southern at WSU PAC-12WA

6:30 p.m. 2K Empire Classic, Villanova vs. Boston College ESPN

6:30 p.m. Battle 4 Atlantis, Wichita St. vs. Utah State ESPN2

7 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Marquette FS1

7:30 p.m. UCLA at San Diego State CBSSN

Women’s College Basketball

10 a.m. Houston at Oklahoma ROOT

Horse racing

9:30 a.m. America’s Day at the Races FS2

KBO Baseball

1:25 a.m. Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos (GM 7, if necessary) ESPN2

UEFA Champions League soccer

Noon Group stage, Whip-around coverage CBSSN

