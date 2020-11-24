ON THE AIR

Time, Game, Station
On The TV
Men’s College Basketball
9 a.m. Oakland at Xavier FS1
9 a.m. George Washington at Navy CBSSN
11 a.m. Illinois State at Ohio State ESPN
11 a.m. Battle 4 Atlantis, St. Mary’s vs. Memphis ESPN2
11 a.m. Drake at Kansas State ESPNU
11 a.m. Fairfield at Providence FS1
Noon Northwest U. at Oregon State PAC-12
1 p.m. Oklahoma State at Texas-Arlington ESPN
1 p.m. Bowling Green at Michigan ESPN2
1 p.m. Maryland-Baltimore County at Georgetown FS1
1:30 p.m. Battle 4 Atlantis, Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa ESPNU
2 p.m. Utah Valley at Stanford PAC-12
2 p.m. Pilot Invitational, Seattle U vs. Idaho 770
3 p.m. Western Michigan at Butler FS1
3 p.m. Liberty vs. Purdue CBSSN
4 p.m. St. Francis at Pittsburgh ROOT
4 p.m. 2K Empire Classic, R. Island vs. ASU ESPN
4 p.m. Battle 4 Atlantis, S. Dakota State vs. W. Virginia ESPN2
4 p.m. Northern Arizona at Arizona PAC-12
4 p.m. St. Peter’s at St. John’s FS2
5 p.m. Central Connecticut at Connecticut FS1
5:30 p.m. Clemson vs. Mississippi State CBSSN
6 p.m. California Baptist at USC PAC-12
6 p.m. Texas Southern at WSU PAC-12WA
6:30 p.m. 2K Empire Classic, Villanova vs. Boston College ESPN
6:30 p.m. Battle 4 Atlantis, Wichita St. vs. Utah State ESPN2
7 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Marquette FS1
7:30 p.m. UCLA at San Diego State CBSSN
Women’s College Basketball
10 a.m. Houston at Oklahoma ROOT
Horse racing
9:30 a.m. America’s Day at the Races FS2
KBO Baseball
1:25 a.m. Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos (GM 7, if necessary) ESPN2
UEFA Champions League soccer
Noon Group stage, Whip-around coverage CBSSN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!