On The Air

On The TV
NBA
4:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Miami; NBATV
7 p.m. Portland at LA Clippers; NBCSNW, NBATV
SOCCER
10 a.m. Premier League: Fulham at Tottenham; NBCSN
Noon Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle; NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m. Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin; ESPN
5 p.m. Cotton Bowl: Florida at Oklahoma
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m. Butler at Providence; FS1
3 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame; ACCN
3:30 p.m. Nebraska at Ohio State; BTN
4 p.m. Arkansas at Auburn; ESPN2
4 p.m. Seton Hall at Xavier; FS1
4 p.m. Richmond at Davidson; CBSSN
4 p.m. Mississippi State at Georgia; SECN
5 p.m. Boston College at NC State; ACCN
5:30 p.m. Penn State at Indiana; BTN
6 p.m. Florida at Vanderbilt; ESPN2