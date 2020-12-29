 Skip to main content
On The Air
On The Air

On The TV

NBA

4:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Miami; NBATV

7 p.m. Portland at LA Clippers; NBCSNW, NBATV

SOCCER

10 a.m. Premier League: Fulham at Tottenham; NBCSN

Noon Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle; NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m. Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin; ESPN

5 p.m. Cotton Bowl: Florida at Oklahoma

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m. Butler at Providence; FS1

3 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame; ACCN

3:30 p.m. Nebraska at Ohio State; BTN

4 p.m. Arkansas at Auburn; ESPN2

4 p.m. Seton Hall at Xavier; FS1

4 p.m. Richmond at Davidson; CBSSN

4 p.m. Mississippi State at Georgia; SECN

5 p.m. Boston College at NC State; ACCN

5:30 p.m. Penn State at Indiana; BTN

6 p.m. Florida at Vanderbilt; ESPN2

6 p.m. DePaul at UConn; CBSSN

6 p.m. Tennessee at Missouri; SECN

On the Radio

NBA

7 p.m. Portland at LA Clippers; 100.7 FM KLOG

