On the air
On the air

On the TV

NHL

4 p.m. Boston at NY Rangers; NHLN

NBA

3:30 p.m. Indiana at Boston; ESPN

7 p.m. Portland at LA Lakers; ESPN, NBCSNW

NBA G LEAGUE

Noon Salt Lake City vs. Team Ignite; ESPN2

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m. Purdue at Penn State; FS1

4 p.m. Richmond at Saint Louis; ESPN2

4 p.m. North Texas at Marshall; ESPNU

6 p.m. Southern Illinois at Loyola Chicago; CBSSN

6 p.m. Northern Iowa at Illinois State; ESPNU

6 p.m. Nevada at Utah State; FS1

6 p.m. Georgia State at South Alabama; ESPN2

8 p.m. Fresno State at UNLV; CBSSN

8 p.m. UCSB at UC Riverside; ESPN2

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m. Michigan at Minnesota; ESPNU

GOLF

7 a.m. PGA: Puerto Rico Open; Golf

10 a.m. PGA: WGC Championship; Golf

3:30 p.m. LPGA: Gainbridge Championship; Golf

5:30 p.m. Champions: Cologuard Classic; Golf

TENNIS

3 a.m. Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP; Tennis

10 a.m. Montpellier-ATP; Tennis

11 p.m. Adelaide-WTA, Singapore; Tennis

RUGBY

11:30 p.m. NRL: St. George at South Sydney; FS1

On the radio

NBA

6:05 p.m. Portland at LA Lakers; 100.7 FM KLOG

In the area

FOOTBALL

7 p.m. Mountain View at Kelso

7 p.m. Hudson’s Bay at Mark Morris (Longview Memorial)

7 p.m. R.A. Long at Columbia River

7 p.m. North Beach at Ilwaco

7 p.m. Wahkiakum at Raymond-South Bend (South Bend)

7 p.m. Toutle Lake at Stevenson

BOYS GOLF

2:30 p.m. La Center at Woodland (Lewis River)

SLOWPITCH

3:30 p.m. Hudson’s Bay at R.A. Long

