On the air

On the TV
NHL
4 p.m. Boston at NY Rangers; NHLN
NBA
3:30 p.m. Indiana at Boston; ESPN
7 p.m. Portland at LA Lakers; ESPN, NBCSNW
NBA G LEAGUE
Noon Salt Lake City vs. Team Ignite; ESPN2
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m. Purdue at Penn State; FS1
4 p.m. Richmond at Saint Louis; ESPN2
4 p.m. North Texas at Marshall; ESPNU
6 p.m. Southern Illinois at Loyola Chicago; CBSSN
6 p.m. Northern Iowa at Illinois State; ESPNU
6 p.m. Nevada at Utah State; FS1
6 p.m. Georgia State at South Alabama; ESPN2
8 p.m. Fresno State at UNLV; CBSSN
8 p.m. UCSB at UC Riverside; ESPN2
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m. Michigan at Minnesota; ESPNU
GOLF
7 a.m. PGA: Puerto Rico Open; Golf
10 a.m. PGA: WGC Championship; Golf
3:30 p.m. LPGA: Gainbridge Championship; Golf
5:30 p.m. Champions: Cologuard Classic; Golf
TENNIS
3 a.m. Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP; Tennis
10 a.m. Montpellier-ATP; Tennis
11 p.m. Adelaide-WTA, Singapore; Tennis
RUGBY
11:30 p.m. NRL: St. George at South Sydney; FS1
On the radio
NBA
6:05 p.m. Portland at LA Lakers; 100.7 FM KLOG
In the area
FOOTBALL
7 p.m. Mountain View at Kelso
7 p.m. Hudson’s Bay at Mark Morris (Longview Memorial)
7 p.m. R.A. Long at Columbia River
7 p.m. North Beach at Ilwaco
7 p.m. Wahkiakum at Raymond-South Bend (South Bend)
7 p.m. Toutle Lake at Stevenson
BOYS GOLF
2:30 p.m. La Center at Woodland (Lewis River)