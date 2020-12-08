ON THE AIR

ON THE TV
SOCCER
4:30 p.m. International friendly: United States vs. El Salvador; UniMas
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m. Maryland at Clemson; ESPN2
2 p.m. Providence at TCU; ESPNU
4:15 p.m. Louisville at Wisconsin; ESPN
4:15 p.m. NC State at Michigan; ESPN2
4:15 p.m. Georgia Tech at Nebraska; ESPNU
6:15 p.m. Michigan State at Virginia; ESPN
6:15 p.m. Indiana at Florida State; ESPN2
6:15 p.m. Pittsburgh at Northwestern; ESPNU
GOLF
11 a.m. LPGA: U.S. Open practice round; Golf
ON THE RADIO
Men's College Basketball
7:30 p.m. UW Huskies vs Seattle U Redhawks; 100.7 FM
