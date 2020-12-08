 Skip to main content
ON THE AIR
ON THE TV

ON THE TV

SOCCER

4:30 p.m. International friendly: United States vs. El Salvador; UniMas

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m. Maryland at Clemson; ESPN2

2 p.m. Providence at TCU; ESPNU

4:15 p.m. Louisville at Wisconsin; ESPN

4:15 p.m. NC State at Michigan; ESPN2

4:15 p.m. Georgia Tech at Nebraska; ESPNU

6:15 p.m. Michigan State at Virginia; ESPN

6:15 p.m. Indiana at Florida State; ESPN2

6:15 p.m. Pittsburgh at Northwestern; ESPNU

GOLF

11 a.m. LPGA: U.S. Open practice round; Golf

ON THE RADIO

Men's College Basketball

7:30 p.m. UW Huskies vs Seattle U Redhawks; 100.7 FM

