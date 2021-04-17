 Skip to main content
On the air
On the air

On the TV

NBA

10 a.m. New Orleans at New York; ESPN

12:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Miami; ESPN

4 p.m. Portland at Charlotte; NBCSNW

5 p.m. Sacramento at Dallas; NBATV

7 p.m. Minnesota at LA Clippers; NBATV

NHL

9 a.m. Washington at Boston; NBC

Noon NY Rangers at New Jersey; NHLN

3:30 p.m. NY Islanders at Philadelphia;NBCSN

6 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado; NBCSN

MLB

1 p.m. Houston at Seattle; ROOT, MLBN

4 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago Cubs; ESPN

SOCCER

5:30 a.m. Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal; NBCSN

8 a.m. Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United; NBCSN

Noon MLS: LA Galaxy at Miami; ABC

2:30 p.m. MLS: Philadelphia at Columbus; FS1

7 p.m. MLS: Portland vs. Vancouver (Sandy, Utah); ROOT

GOLF

4:30 a.m. European: Austrian Open; Golf

10 a.m. PGA: The Heritage; Golf

Noon PGA: The Heritage; Golf

Noon Champions: Chubb Classic; Golf

AUTO RACING

6 a.m. Formula One: Italian Grand Prix; ESPN2

7 a.m. NHRA Qualifying; FS1

Noon NASCAR Cup Series: Richmond 400; Fox

RUGBY

11:30 a.m. MLR: New York at DC; FS1

NCAA WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

11:30 a.m. Baylor vs. Nebraska; ESPNU

2 p.m. Penn State vs. Texas; ESPNU

4:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. Florida; ESPN2

5:30 p.m. Oregon vs. Purdue; ESPNU

7 p.m. Western Kentucky vs. Kentucky; ESPN 2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8:30 a.m. FCS Selection Special; ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon Baylor at Oklahoma State; ESPN2

2 p.m. Oregon at Washington; Pac-12

2 p.m. Texas at Oklahoma; ESPN2

COLLEGE LACROSSE

9:30 a.m. Michigan at Northwestern; ESPNU

BOWLING

9:30 a.m. PBA Super Slam; Fox

On the radio

MLB

11 a.m. Houston at Seattle (Mariners Magazine); 100.7 FM KLOG

NBA

4 p.m. Portland at Charlotte; 100.7 FM KLOG

In the area

BASEBALL

Noon Grays Harbor at LCC (Game 1)

3 p.m. Grays Harbor at LCC (Game 2)

