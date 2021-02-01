 Skip to main content
On the air
On the air

On the TV

NBA

5 p.m. Portland at Milwaukee; NBCSNW

5:30 p.m. Phoenix at Dallas; NBATV

NHL

4 p.m. Pittsburgh at New York Rangers; NBCSN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 p.m. Butler at MArquette; FS1

2 p.m. Wake Forest at Notre Dame; ACCN

4 p.m. Baylor at Texas; ESPN

4 p.m. Michigan State at Iowa; FS1

4 p.m. Tennessee at Ole Miss; ESPN2

4 p.m. North Carolina at Clemson; ACCN

4 p.m. Georgia at Auburn; SECN

5 p.m. Purdue at Maryland; BTN

6 p.m. Illinois at Indiana; ESPN

6 p.m. Florida State at Boston College; ACCN

6 p.m. USC at Stanford; FS1

6 p.m. UNLV at Nevada; CBSSN

6 p.m. Dayton at Duquesne; ESPNU

6 p.m. Mississippi State at Arkansas; SECN

SAILING

7:30 p.m. America’s Cup; NBCSN

On the radio

NBA

4:05 p.m. Portland at Milwaukee; 100.7 FM KLOG

