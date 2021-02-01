On the air

On the TV
NBA
5 p.m. Portland at Milwaukee; NBCSNW
5:30 p.m. Phoenix at Dallas; NBATV
NHL
4 p.m. Pittsburgh at New York Rangers; NBCSN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m. Butler at MArquette; FS1
2 p.m. Wake Forest at Notre Dame; ACCN
4 p.m. Baylor at Texas; ESPN
4 p.m. Michigan State at Iowa; FS1
4 p.m. Tennessee at Ole Miss; ESPN2
4 p.m. North Carolina at Clemson; ACCN
4 p.m. Georgia at Auburn; SECN
5 p.m. Purdue at Maryland; BTN
6 p.m. Illinois at Indiana; ESPN
6 p.m. Florida State at Boston College; ACCN
6 p.m. USC at Stanford; FS1
6 p.m. UNLV at Nevada; CBSSN
6 p.m. Dayton at Duquesne; ESPNU
6 p.m. Mississippi State at Arkansas; SECN
SAILING