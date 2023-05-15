On the Air
NBA playoffs
5 p.m.;NBA draft lottery;ESPN
5:30 p.m.;Game 1: Lakers at Nuggets;ESPN
Baseball
4 p.m.;Mariners at Red Sox;Root, Root Plus
5 p.m.;Cubs at Astros;TBS
6:30/7 p.m.;Phillies at Giants or Twins at Dodgers;MLB
Soccer
Noon;UEFA Champions League: AC Milan at Inter;CBS
College baseball
5:30 p.m.;Portland at Oregon State;Pac-12 Insider
In The Region
High School
Softball
4 pm;Woodland vs Columbia at Ft. Vancouver (league tiebreaker)
4:30 pm;Mark Morris at W.F. West (District pigtail)