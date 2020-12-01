ON THE AIR

 Skip to main content
ON THE TV

Soccer

Noon Premier League NBC

6 p.m. MLS playoffs: Minnesota at Kansas City FS1

Football

1 p.m. Spring League (final) FS1

College Basketball

9:30 a.m. (teams TBD) ESPN2

10:30 a.m. Maui Invite (3rd place) ESPN

Noon

Maui Invite (teams TBD) ESPN2

1 p.m. Maui Invitational (final) ESPN

2 p.m. Florida at Oklahoma ESPN2

4 p.m. Western Michigan at Notre Dame Root

4 p.m. Gonzaga vs. West Virginia ESPN

4 p.m. Maui Invite (5th-place) ESPN2

4 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Xavier FS1

6:30 p.m. Maui Invite (7th-place) ESPN2

7 p.m. Illinois vs. Baylor ESPN

7 p.m. Oregon St. at WSU Pac-12

Golf

1 p.m. LPGA: Volunteers of America Charity Challenge GOLF

ON THE RADIO

College Basketball

3:30 p.m. Jimmy V Classic: Gonzaga vs W. Virginia 100.7 FM

6:30 p.m. Jimmy V Classic: Baylor vs Illinois 100.7 FM

