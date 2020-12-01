ON THE AIR

ON THE TV
Soccer
Noon Premier League NBC
6 p.m. MLS playoffs: Minnesota at Kansas City FS1
Football
1 p.m. Spring League (final) FS1
College Basketball
9:30 a.m. (teams TBD) ESPN2
10:30 a.m. Maui Invite (3rd place) ESPN
Noon
Maui Invite (teams TBD) ESPN2
1 p.m. Maui Invitational (final) ESPN
2 p.m. Florida at Oklahoma ESPN2
4 p.m. Western Michigan at Notre Dame Root
4 p.m. Gonzaga vs. West Virginia ESPN
4 p.m. Maui Invite (5th-place) ESPN2
4 p.m. Tennessee Tech at Xavier FS1
6:30 p.m. Maui Invite (7th-place) ESPN2
7 p.m. Illinois vs. Baylor ESPN
7 p.m. Oregon St. at WSU Pac-12
Golf
1 p.m. LPGA: Volunteers of America Charity Challenge GOLF
ON THE RADIO
College Basketball
3:30 p.m. Jimmy V Classic: Gonzaga vs W. Virginia 100.7 FM
6:30 p.m. Jimmy V Classic: Baylor vs Illinois 100.7 FM
